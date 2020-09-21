market cap

'I never thought it would actually reach $510': Liontrust's Uru dumps Apple after hitting $2trn mark

Equities

'I never thought it would actually reach $510': Liontrust's Uru dumps Apple after hitting $2trn mark

Switching from tech giant to Disney

clock 21 September 2020 •
Deep Dive into global equities: Ready for a K-shaped recovery?

Global

Deep Dive into global equities: Ready for a K-shaped recovery?

New series exploring one asset class each week

clock 07 September 2020 •
Register now for Investment Week's UK equities breakfast briefing

UK

Register now for Investment Week's UK equities breakfast briefing

Join us on Thursday 23 January

clock 09 January 2020 •
Unicorns, IPOs and the fear of repeating the late 1990s

Investment

Unicorns, IPOs and the fear of repeating the late 1990s

2019 likely to break the record for IPOs set in 1999

clock 05 August 2019 •
Ruffer board targets market cap above £500m over coming years

Investment Trusts

Ruffer board targets market cap above £500m over coming years

Decided against change of benchmark

clock 18 September 2017 •
Trustpilot