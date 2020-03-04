Mark Burgess
Davies made Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CIO as Burgess steps down
Departs after nine years
Columbia Threadneedle promotes former analysts to portfolio management roles
Follows Mark Heslop departure
Fixed income outlook: A better year for bonds or more pain ahead?
Inflationary pressures
Columbia Threadneedle's Burgess to chair IA Investment Committee
Chairs first meeting this afternoon
Industry Voice: The long unwinding road of quantitative easing
Quantitative easing (QE) has resulted in heavily indebted developed economies and has had varying degrees of success. The question now for QE is not about how much, but how much longer?
Industry Voice: French elections - what to expect should Le Pen prevail
Mark Burgess, CIO EMEA and Global Head of Equities at Columbia Theadneedle Investments, considers the potential impact on markets of electing Le Pen, and the volatile consequences that this would have on French assets.
Threadneedle's Burgess on the value opportunity in credit
Pockets of value in the corporate bond market have opened up even as markets begin to adjust to the prospect of tighter monetary policy, according to Threadneedle CIO Mark Burgess.
Friday Finance: Are low returns here to stay?
FRIDAY FINANCE
Threadneedle's Burgess cuts EMs; buys European banks
Threadneedle's CIO Mark Burgess has reduced holdings in Asian and emerging markets in expectation of inflationary pressures, adding instead to European banking stocks and Japanese equities.
Robert Churchlow promoted to LGIM's head of active equities
Robert Churchlow has become Legal & General Investment Management's head of active equities, replacing Mark Burgess who is joining Threadneedle.