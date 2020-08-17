Mark Asquith

Industry

Somerset CM profits fall 25% and AUM slips 20%

Financial year 'clearly divides pre- and post-Covid-19'

clock 17 August 2020 • 2 min read

Emerging markets

'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop

clock 06 April 2020 • 5 min read

People moves

Somerset CM bolsters SMID-cap fund with White promotion

White to co-manage alongside Mark Asquith

clock 01 April 2020 • 1 min read

Funds

Somerset's Asquith: The mistake that changed how I run money

Why three is the magic number

clock 25 November 2019 • 4 min read

Emerging markets

Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch

New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"

clock 06 November 2019 • 4 min read

Investment

Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith

Second vehicle for manager

clock 03 October 2019 • 2 min read

Funds

Somerset Capital Management launches frontier markets fund

Mixed growth/value portfolio

clock 17 July 2018 • 1 min read
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