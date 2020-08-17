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Financial year 'clearly divides pre- and post-Covid-19'
Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop
White to co-manage alongside Mark Asquith
Why three is the magic number
New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"
Second vehicle for manager
Mixed growth/value portfolio