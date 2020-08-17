Mark Asquith

Somerset CM profits fall 25% and AUM slips 20%

Industry

Somerset CM profits fall 25% and AUM slips 20%

Financial year 'clearly divides pre- and post-Covid-19'

clock 17 August 2020 •
'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Emerging markets

'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop

clock 06 April 2020 •
Somerset CM bolsters SMID-cap fund with White promotion

People moves

Somerset CM bolsters SMID-cap fund with White promotion

White to co-manage alongside Mark Asquith

clock 01 April 2020 •
Somerset's Asquith: The mistake that changed how I run money

Funds

Somerset's Asquith: The mistake that changed how I run money

Why three is the magic number

clock 25 November 2019 •
Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch

Emerging markets

Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch

New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"

clock 06 November 2019 •
Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith

Investment

Somerset to launch EM small and mid-cap fund for Asquith

Second vehicle for manager

clock 03 October 2019 •
Somerset Capital Management launches frontier markets fund

Funds

Somerset Capital Management launches frontier markets fund

Mixed growth/value portfolio

clock 17 July 2018 •
Trustpilot