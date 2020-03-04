MAM Funds
Miton sees profit boost and gears up for triple fund launch in 2013
Miton Group said it expects to beat analysts' expectations for its pre-tax adjusted profit over the last financial year and is gearing up to roll out three new funds in 2013.
Investment Week rounds up the most memorable quotes from our favourite (and most outspoken) industry commentators throughout 2012.
MAM Funds rebrands range with Miton tag
MAM Funds has revealed the details of its rebrand, which will see all its funds labelled with the Miton name.
Panic about house prices, asset bubbles and China caught our readers' attention this year, with the views of leading hedgies and controversial industry figures featuring in our list of the 20 most read stories of 2012.
McLean's management of SVM Global under threat
Colin McLean could relinquish control of the £136m SVM Global investment trust after the board announced it is putting the trust's management contract out to tender, with immediate effect.
MAM's Williams contacts IFAs after 'expensive advice' furore
Fund manager Gervais Williams has written to the IFA community following his comments made in a Sunday Times interview last month, in which he labelled financial advice 'expensive'.
Gervais Williams: Financial advisers are too expensive for me
Fund manager Gervais Williams says he manages his own finances because financial advisers are expensive and apt to confuse.
Pigs, energy and beer: 10 new positions powering Midas Balanced Growth
MAM Funds' Simon Callow has been adding risk back into his £190m CF Midas Balanced Growth fund over the last quarter as policymakers work to steer the eurozone into recovery mode.
MAM plans £20m capital raising for Diverse Income trust
MAM Funds is planning a share issue for Gervais Williams' Diverse Income trust, through which it hopes to raise £20m of new assets.
Pasties and payday loans: The stocks driving Williams' income fund
MAM Funds' Gervais Williams has revealed the key stocks driving performance on his Acuim UK Multi Cap Income fund, which reached its one-year anniversary this month.
MAM takes stake in SVM Global to 15%
MAM Funds has upped its stake in Colin McLean's £146m SVM Global investment trust, fuelling speculation of impending corporate action by its shareholders.
MAM Funds set to add UK small cap and US funds to range
MAM Funds is preparing to expand its product range with the addition of a UK smaller companies fund for Gervais Williams and a US equity fund for Nick Ford.
MAM's Gray eyes return to gilt market
MAM Funds' Martin Gray is eyeing developed market government bonds with a view to reinvesting in the asset class, after taking profits over the summer.
MAM poaches Matterley pair
MAM Funds has poached Matterley co-founder George Godber and analyst Georgina Hamilton, Investment Week understands.
MAM hires Ford from SWIP for US equity launch
MAM Funds has hired Scottish Widows Investment Partnership's Nick Ford as part of a drive to expand its investment capabilities.
MAM's Callow boosts risk with overseas equity funds
MAM Funds' Simon Callow has been adding risk back into his CF Midas Balanced Growth fund during the second quarter by increasing his positions in international equity funds.
MAM Funds reports net inflow in first half
MAM Funds has reported a boost to funds under management following net inflows in the first half of the year.
MAM renames Gray's Arcturus fund
MAM Funds has renamed Martin Gray and James Sullivan's CF Miton Arcturus fund and is preparing to move it into the IMA's Absolute Return sector.
MAM looks to double Diverse Income trust assets with C-share issue
MAM Funds is hoping to as much as double the assets in Gervais Williams' Diverse Income trust through a C-share issue.
Why investors must adapt to biggest market shift in 25 years
Markets are at a major turning point which will see trading behaviour change dramatically for the first time in 25 years, according to MAM Funds' Gervais Williams.
Callow adds ETF focus to Midas Balanced Growth
MAM Funds' Simon Callow has changed the strategy on his Midas Balanced Growth fund to make greater use of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and hedging.
MAM to move four funds into different IMA sectors
MAM Funds is set to move four of its portfolios, including Martin Gray's £784m Special Situations fund, into different IMA sectors which better suit their investment mandates.
Gray: My view of the world in the second quarter
MAM Funds' Martin Gray (pictured) and James Sullivan, managers of the Miton Special Situations and Strategic portfolios, analyse key events in economies and markets in the first quarter of the year, and the outlook for a range of asset classes