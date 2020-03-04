Liberum Capital
The Conviction List: Top ten stock buys and sells across Europe
Stocks chosen from the FTSE 350 and Stoxx 600
Ten alternative funds set to benefit from 'extraordinary' US elections
Private equity and multi-asset funds should rise
Artemis adds co-manager to Niznik's UK Smaller Companies fund
William Tamworth joined last year
Asset and wealth managers downgraded on volatile start to 2016
Investment bank Liberum downgrades groups
Columbia Threadneedle appoints former Neptune UK equity head Smith
Joins in new role as head of UK equity research
Investors snap up 'last pocket of value' in fixed income market as ECB steps in
Fund selectors are buying into asset-backed securities, labelling them one of the few remaining value trades in fixed income investing amid moves by the European Central Bank to support the sector.
Electra discount evaporates as Bramson boosts stake to 16%
Activist investor Edward Bramson has added to his stake in Electra for the second time in a week, making a 10% profit in the process.
Investment trust analysts flag rate risk to booming infrastructure sector
Infrastructure trusts could face ‘haircuts' to NAV if rates rise and inflation assumptions are revised down, analysts have warned.
Buyers cautious as UK property sector shows signs of overheating
Fund buyers have cautioned on investing in the UK's buoyant property market, amid fears the sector may be overheating.
Worth a punt? Ten AIM stocks to back
The AIM universe opened up to a wider audience this week as rules came in to force allowing these stocks to be included in ISAs. But which ones offer the most exciting opportunities?
Fund managers make contrarian call on beaten-up miners
Fund managers are starting to buy back into UK-listed large-cap miners, seeing valuations as too good to refuse as wider sentiment on the sector hits a "decade low".