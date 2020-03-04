LatinAmerica
Brazilian real rallies as senate votes to impeach president Rousseff
Replaced by interim Michel Temer
Consolidation game: Is wealth M&A set to accelerate further?
Bulking up and diversifying out
'Expectations for the UK are getting ahead of themselves'
‘Expectations for the UK are getting ahead of themselves’
Which country topped the pile? Top ten index returns of 2013
Mainstream emerging markets may have remained thoroughly out of favour this year, with developed nations driving global equity returns, but surprises can still be found in the top ten markets of 2013.
Forget Brazil, look to the Andean markets
EMERGING MARKETS
Assessing EM countries' vulnerability to capital flight
EMERGING MARKET DEBT
Reforms threaten Mexico's investment prospects
LATIN AMERICA
Emerging markets equity duo exit Pictet in re-shuffle
Two of Pictet's emerging markets team, including Russia fund manager Peter Jarvis, have left Pictet Asset Management(PAM), Investment Week can reveal.
Best performing fund of the decade reveals stock picks
The manager of the best performing fund over the last decade has revealed some of the stock picks which fuelled the 868% return it produced over that timeframe.
How to profit from new global dividend culture
Bruce Stout, manager of Murray International Trust, examines how companies in Europe, Asia and Latin America are changing their attitudes towards equity income investors.
Will soaring food prices hurt agriculture funds?
AGRICULTURE
One To Watch: JOHCM's Syme on EM valuation anomalies
After building up a $5bn emerging markets strategy at Barings, James Syme and Paul Wimborne left in February 2011 to join boutique fund manager JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM).
BlackRock's Landers: Latin America's top success stories
LATIN AMERICA
Investec launches LatAm small-cap fund
Investec has extended its Latin American equity range with the launch of a smaller companies fund run out of the Americas by LatAm specialist Compass Group.
Contrarian: Why the UK should take Spanish lessons
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
Where next for Latin America after decades of boom and bust?
BlackRock's Will Landers on the prospects for a rapidly growing market spurred by commodity demand.
Should you invest in 'racy' investment trusts?
Jemma Jackson of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) looks at the rise of the specialist sectors and explains why closed-ended structures lend themselves to the space.
Aberdeen's Stout: Developed world faces 'decade of zero growth'
Aberdeen's global equity fund specialist Bruce Stout, manager of the £1bn Murray International trust, has warned investors should be preparing for a decade of no growth in developed economies.
Barings overhauls Latin America fund
Barings is overhauling its Latin America fund, reducing the number of holdings to focus on long-term positions.
Jupiter's Chatfeild-Roberts: How to deal with threats to returns in 2012
In this Q&A Merlin manager and Jupiter CIO John Chatfeild-Roberts explains his thinking on financials and his fears over the impact of quantitative easing.
Is this the commodities play of 2012?
COMMODITIES
BlackRock to launch Americas absolute return fund
BlackRock is to launch an absolute return equity fund able to invest across both North and South America later this quarter.