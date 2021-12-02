lang cat

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

UK

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

The industry has reacted positively to the acquisition, which has been in the making since November

clock 02 December 2021 • 4 min read
AIC launches investment company platform comparison tool

Investment

AIC launches investment company platform comparison tool

Alongside the lang cat

clock 27 March 2018 •
'90% of platform assets subject to disruption' - the lang cat

Investment

'90% of platform assets subject to disruption' - the lang cat

'2017 was a success and massively difficult'

clock 15 March 2018 •
Asset managers under fire as impact of transaction costs revealed post-MiFID II

Regulation

Asset managers under fire as impact of transaction costs revealed post-MiFID II

Investors paying as much as 80% more than OCF

clock 22 January 2018 •
Trustpilot