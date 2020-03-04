KID
Morningstar praises EU regulators for PRIIPs review
Review to complete by year-end
PIMFA calls for PRIIPs suspension in regulatory U-turn
Had previously urged EU regulators to go ahead as planned
IA urges FCA to delay 'deeply flawed' PRIIPs extension
Retail funds to be in scope from 31 December 2019
FCA calls for industry input on under-fire PRIIPs regulation
Covers scope, disclosure requirements and transaction cost calculations
Pressure must be kept up on PRIIPs
To help consumers make better investment decisions
FCA's Bailey: PRIIPS is causing US firms to withdraw from Europe
'Concerned' about the new regulation
European Commission proposes new 'stress scenario' for PRIIPs products
Original proposals would lead to over optimistic outcomes
Industry hails 12-month PRIIPs delay as 'victory for common sense'
1 January 2018 implementation date
Sorry saga: PRIIPs fiasco runs right to the wire
Next key debate postponed until 9 November
Looking backwards or forwards? How performance data issues derailed PRIIPs regulation
Tim Mortimer, managing director at Future Value Consultants, explains how the requirement for asset managers to display future performance simulations on their fund literature under PRIIPs regulations has created problems.
23 EU member states back one-year delay to PRIIPs implementation
Allow time for clarifications
Industry urges delay to PRIIPs deadline following European Parliament rejection
Providers could require more time
Industry fights for urgent changes to KIDs charging rules as PRIIPs redraft looms
Successful motion passed in EU last week
Concerns about past performance omission need to be addressed
There are some long-standing practices in the asset management industry which are clearly ripe for review. However, removing past performance data from key funds documents appears a dangerous step and one likely to create worse outcomes for consumers....