Kennox Asset Management
Part III: Where next for the value comeback and how are you gaining exposure?
In the third part of a short series, managers tell Investment Week which value plays still look attractive after a strong run this year.
The bull and bear case for allocating to Japan
Helped by weaker yen
Kennox: Why we are backing gold and oil in 2016
2016 could turn out to be an interesting year for equities but investors will need patience, commitment and steady nerves in large doses, according to Charles L. Heenan, investment director at Kennox.
US equities: Overvalued or an opportunity?
Most equity measurements - from CAPE to earnings yield - suggest the US market is significantly overvalued. Geoff Legg, investment manager at Kennox Asset Management, explores the options for investors who still want exposure to the market
Is there still too much volatility and risk in emerging markets?
THE BIG QUESTION
Where is the best value: Large, mid, or small caps?
Where is the best value: Large, mid, or small caps?
Kennox value managers turn to unloved stocks for value
The Kennox Strategic Value managers have been foraging for stocks left behind after last year's market rallies, searching for opportunities across Europe.
Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
THE BIG QUESTION
Recovery plays? Five out of favour funds tipped for turnarounds
Every fund experiences periods of underperformance from time to time, but which out of favour fund managers could be about to turn things around?