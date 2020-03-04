John Duffield
IW's 25th anniversary: Hold the front page! Former editors' reflections
Ex-editors recall their most memorable moments
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Duffield's Brompton eyes multi-asset push after hiring new manager
John Duffield's Brompton Asset Management has hired a new head of multi-asset to spearhead a drive into the sector.
Ex-New Star man Skinner rejoins Duffield at Brompton
John Duffield has hired former colleague Mark Skinner as an adviser to develop Brompton Asset Management's retail business.
When fund managers attack: Five famous activists
M&G Recovery fund manager Tom Dobell may have become embroiled in a public dispute over one of his holdings, but he is by no means the first to speak out in a bid to turn around a company's fortunes.
Duffield's New Star IT points to 'over-optimism' in markets
The board of the New Star investment trust - now run by John Duffield's Brompton Asset Management - has predicted a pull-back in markets following the recent run higher.
Guess who's back? Duffield's latest firm launches fund range
John Duffield's firm Brompton Asset Management is to launch three multi-manager funds into the market, marking his first foray back into the retail space since the sale of New Star.
Why was Evershed vs Duffield so engrossing?
The employment tribunal that had the whole of the fund management industry fascinated ended with a whimper last week.
Evershed vs Duffield - Why lawyers are the only winners
So the battle of the investment heavyweights - Evershed versus Duffield- ended not in a TKO, but more of a whimper. I for one am a bit disappointed.
Evershed dealt blow as ex-colleagues deny Duffield was a bully
Partick Evershed's claims he and other staff members were bullied by New Star Asset Management founder John Duffield have been dismissed by three of his ex-colleagues.
Ex-CIO Logan on the real reason New Star collapsed
Gregor Logan, the former joint chief investment officer of New Star, said a leveraged balance sheet and poor performance from flagship funds caused the demise of the asset manager.
Zemek: New Star atmosphere 'was like a Hitchcock film'
Former New Star head of fixed income Theo Zemek today told of the "appalling" atmosphere at New Star, under former CEO John Duffield.
Evershed called New Star CIO 'despicable berk' in HBOS spat
Patrick Evershed lost his cool on one of his last days at New Star, attacking the firm's CIO for preventing him topping up a position in HBOS, an employment tribunal heard today.
Update: Evershed signed agreement to keep fund open
Patrick Evershed's case against former employers New Star took another turn today after it was revealed he signed an agreement to keep his fund open despite its increase in size.
UPDATE: New Star claims Evershed not afraid to exaggerate
New Star's lawyer has hit back at claims from former fund manager Patrick Evershed that up to 20 staff were signed off because of stress, claiming Evershed is not afraid "to exaggerate".
Evershed: Duffield withdrew sweets for poor performance
Patrick Evershed has claimed his former boss John Duffield bullied and humiliated New Star staff including withdrawing an offer of sweets from managers having a bad period of performance, according to his witness statement lodged with an employment tribunal...
Duffield will not face Evershed in court
John Duffield, the founder of New Star, will not be appearing in court during the case brought against his former company by Patrick Evershed.
Evershed court battle with Henderson kicks off
Ex-New Star fund manager Patrick Evershed has started his case for constructuve dismissal against his former employer.
Evershed in court to fight whistleblowing appeal
Former New Star fund manager Patrick Evershed is due to appear at the Court of Appeal today to defend a court ruling that his unfair dismissal case falls under whistleblowing laws.
Duffield brings key New Star staff to Brompton
Former New Star Asset Management founder John Duffield has unveiled further details of his new Brompton Asset Management venture.