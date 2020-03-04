JOHIM
Ex-Waverton boss Grootenhuis joins Charles Stanley board
Joining as non-executive director
Waverton acquires boutique 2CG Senhouse
Focus on European and South East Asian equities
Ex-Waverton CEO Grootenhuis joins former colleagues at S.W. Mitchell
Stepped down from CEO role last year
JOHIM rebrands as Waverton
J.O.Hambro Investment Management has rebranded as Waverton Investment Management today following a management buy-out from Credit Suisse.
JOHIM creates resident non-domiciled sales and investment team
JO Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM) has created a resident non-domiciled (RND) team to cater for increasing demand for its products from international clients based in the UK.
Credit Suisse completes JOHIM sale
Credit Suisse has completed the sale of J O Hambro Investment Management to the private client business' management team and Bermuda National Limited (BNL).
JOHIM considers name change
J O Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM) is considering a name change, which would honour its co-founder, Richard Hambro.
JOHIM management to buy out business from Credit Suisse
Senior staff at J O Hambro Investment Management are to buy out the business from owner Credit Suisse with the help of banking group Bermuda National.
Du Boulay exits JOHIM
James Du Boulay, head of fund distribution at JO Hambro Investment Management, has left the firm.
Credit Suisse puts JOHIM up for sale
Credit Suisse has put boutique JO Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM) up for sale, according to reports.
JOHIM expands global equities team
Peter Rutter has joined J O Hambro Investment Management (JOHIM)'s global equities team to work alongside two of his former Deutsche colleagues.
Waverton Asia managers forced to abandon growth strategy in face of crisis
The eurozone debt crisis has forced the managers of the Waverton Asia Pacific fund to abandon their growth strategy in favour of defensive stocks after a dire period for performance.
JOHIM's Gibbs: China inflation is not out of control
JOHIM's Asia manager has refuted claims China's inflation rate is out of control and said any volatility resulting from these fears should be treated as a buying opportunity.
Large BP overweight hits Beagles' JOHCM income fund dividend
A position in BP has wiped 10% off the dividend growth on the £580m JO Hambro Capital Management UK Equity Income fund for 2010.
JO Hambro EM duo dismiss bubble fears
Managers of the recently-launched JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) Emerging Markets fund remain convinced there are opportunities in consumer-facing EM sectors despite fears of a bubble.
Manager change on Waverton European fund
Oliver Kelton has taken over as manager of the Waverton European fund as former manager Katrina Norris focuses on other parts of the business.
Beagles increases JOHCM UK Equity Income's weighting in domestic insurers as valuations fall
J O Hambro Capital Management's Clive Beagles has increased his exposure to domestic life insurers, which he believes have been ignored by the market since Prudential announced its doomed AIA deal.
J O Hambro's Savvides adds to UK on prospects for a recovery
J O Hambro Capital Management's Alex Savvides is adding UK domestic-focused companies in the belief the fears over the British economy have been overdone.
JOHIM to market absolute return product to FoHFs
JO Hambro Investment Management is looking to market its absolute return portfolio to fund of hedge fund providers and believes it can capitalise on a lack of choice in the market.
J O Hambro mulls follow up to Global EM offering
J O Hambro Capital Management is considering a follow-up launch to its Global Emerging Markets fund this month, with a small- and mid-cap version.