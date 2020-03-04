JOHIM

JOHIM rebrands as Waverton
JOHIM rebrands as Waverton

J.O.Hambro Investment Management has rebranded as Waverton Investment Management today following a management buy-out from Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse completes JOHIM sale

Credit Suisse has completed the sale of J O Hambro Investment Management to the private client business' management team and Bermuda National Limited (BNL).

  • UK