Joe Parkin

iShares: Why ESG investing through ETFs 'isn't a fad'

Equities

Using ETFs to invest responsibly is far more efficient than many investors think, according to iShares' Joe Parkin and Pollyanna Harper, despite some industry concerns ESG investing is too subjective for an index-based product.

clock 30 November 2018 •
BlackRock's Parkin and Li: Changing attitudes to smart-beta investing

ETFs

clock 07 June 2018 •
