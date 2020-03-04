Jeremy Podger

Capitalising on change
Capitalising on change

Industry Voice: Identifying beneficiaries of corporate change is a key part of Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund Manager Jeremy Podger's three-pronged investment approach. He reviews the current pipeline of corporate actions across the globe and...

Threadneedle: EM inflation to rise further in Q2
Threadneedle: EM inflation to rise further in Q2

Inflation in the emerging markets will rise further over the next three months followed by further tightening measures, while the US has seen a rapid rise in growth expectations, says Jeremy Podger at Threadneedle.