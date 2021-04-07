Jean Raby

Tim Ryan named CEO of Natixis IM with Raby to depart

People moves

Tim Ryan named CEO of Natixis IM with Raby to depart

Takes up role on 12 April

clock 07 April 2021 •
Natixis to sell majority stake in H2O Asset Management

Investment

Natixis to sell majority stake in H2O Asset Management

Agreement reached two months after 'unwinding' announced

clock 04 January 2021 •
Natixis IM to launch infrastructure affiliate

Equities

Natixis IM to launch infrastructure affiliate

Vauban Infrastructure Investing

clock 06 June 2019 •
View from the Top: Natixis CEO Jean Raby on why industry must look at regulation and monitoring of ESG products

Industry

View from the Top: Natixis CEO Jean Raby on why industry must look at regulation and monitoring of ESG products

Ethical investing must take centre stage

clock 16 October 2018 •
Natixis IM hires Aberdeen Standard's Hughes to head up new Dynamic Solutions arm

Funds

Natixis IM hires Aberdeen Standard's Hughes to head up new Dynamic Solutions arm

Spent three years at Aberdeen Standard

clock 10 September 2018 •
Trustpilot