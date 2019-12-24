James de Bunsen

UK equities: The 2020 outlook for this year's worst-performing stockmarket

UK

UK equities: The 2020 outlook for this year's worst-performing stockmarket

Several fund managers share their views

clock 24 December 2019 •
Six alternative trusts for genuine diversification

Investment Trusts

Six alternative trusts for genuine diversification

What should investors choose to expand their portfolios?

clock 13 May 2019 •
Janus Henderson poaches manager for multi-asset team from ASI

People moves

Janus Henderson poaches manager for multi-asset team from ASI

Will work alongside de Bunsen and Webster

clock 24 April 2019 •
The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

Funds

The Big 10: What are fund selectors' top 10 boutiques for 2019?

New IW series

clock 31 January 2019 •
The Top Down: Janus Henderson's de Bunsen talks Brexit, passives and 2019 outlook

Investment

The Top Down: Janus Henderson's de Bunsen talks Brexit, passives and 2019 outlook

The biggest stories of November

clock 04 December 2018 •
Managers Barrass and Hughes to retire from Janus Henderson

Fund management

Managers Barrass and Hughes to retire from Janus Henderson

Both to leave in June

clock 02 May 2018 •
Trustpilot