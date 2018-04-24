Jacob Zuma

Can emerging market outperformance continue?

Emerging markets

Can emerging market outperformance continue?

After a dismal decade, the re-emergence of emerging markets (EMs) continues. In the year to the end of March, they outperformed global developed markets by 10 percentage points.

clock 24 April 2018 •
Why South Africa is poised for reversal of fortune after Zuma exit

Emerging markets

Why South Africa is poised for reversal of fortune after Zuma exit

Anti-corruption drive 'absolutely vital' in restoring confidence

clock 15 February 2018 •
Trustpilot