Former Iveagh CIO Wyllie joins ex-footballer's wealth firm
Former Iveagh CIO Chris Wyllie has joined wealth manager Connor Broadley to run its discretionary investment service.
Wyllie to leave Iveagh following takeover by City Financial
City Financial's acquisition of Iveagh has been dealt a blow after chief investment officer Chris Wyllie backtracked on joining the firm.
Iveagh name to go as City Financial buys family office wealth manager
The Iveagh name is to vanish from the investment world in the near future after the group agreed a deal with City Financial which will see the latter buy its fund range this year.
City Financial to acquire Iveagh's funds business
City Financial is to acquire Guinness family office Iveagh's funds arm in a deal that will see Chris Wyllie move to the boutique fund house, Investment Week can reveal.
Iveagh's macro model finds global economy down but not out
The redeveloped macroeconomic investment model at Guinness family office and fund manager Iveagh is pointing to a pick-up in the Chinese economy, according to CIO Chris Wyllie.
