Investment Association's Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee

Capital Group appoints new ESG investment director

People moves

Capital Group appoints new ESG investment director

Belinda Gan joins from Schroders UK

clock 04 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

27 September 2021 • 8 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 