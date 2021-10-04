Capital Group appoints new ESG investment director

Belinda Gan joins from Schroders UK

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
04 October 2021
Belinda Gan joins Capital Group
Belinda Gan joins Capital Group

Capital Group has appointed Belinda Gan as its new ESG investment director for the Europe and Asia Client Group, Investment Week has learned.

In her new role she will work alongside Capital Group's ESG wider team to deliver on the firm's approach to ESG and investment philosophy across its clients. She will report to Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia.

Gan has over 17 years of experience, focusing on climate change and ESG in the past eight years. She most recently worked as investment director for global sustainability at Schroders UK and was a member of the Investment Association's Sustainability and Responsible Investment Committee. She began her career at Goldman Sachs Australia.

Capital Group launches multi-asset funds range

Haggard said: "We are committed to ensuring we meet clients' needs on ESG. As we continue to bring the firm's robust equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies to investors in Europe and Asia, this role is of the utmost importance. Belinda's deep subject matter knowledge and experience will be key to Capital Group supporting clients' evolving ESG requirements."

Gan added: "Capital Group's long-term investing approach has ESG deeply woven into it. Such a thoughtful and robust approach is imperative in helping clients navigate their evolving needs on ESG and I am looking forward to leading Capital Group's efforts in this area."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

