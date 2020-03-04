Investec Private Bank
Investec strengthens capabilities in 'burgeoning' investment companies market
Advice rewired: Do robo-advisers dream of actual profits?
Nominees revealed for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Canaccord poaches Investec Wealth's director for senior role
Summer Budget: Mixed reactions from industry to 'radical' budget
Investec shares fall as banking arm weighs on wealth and AM successes
Shares in Investec were down sharply today after the company said earnings could fall by as much as 10%, amid a tough time for its specialist banking arm in the UK.
FSA intervenes in 'unfair' structured product T&Cs
Investec Bank and Morgan Stanley have both modified the terms and conditions of their structured products after the Financial Services Authority (FSA) found terms in both were potentially ‘unfair' to clients.
Weak rand impacts Investec over half year
Investec has reported its results for the half year to 30 September, a period which saw its business impacted by a depreciation in the South African rand.
Three-year fixed term bond could be the answer to recent volatility
Investec Private Bank's Lionel Ross talks to Investment Week about the group's new three-year fixed term bond, which is linked to the Bank Of England's base rate.
Investec sees AUM soar on record inflows
Investec's global asset management business expects to see assets jump 22% year on year after record inflows into the business during 2010/11.
The maturing of structured products
Managers warn on overvalued EMD areas following record inflows
Fixed income managers are warning parts of the emerging market debt universe have become considerably overvalued as a wall of money enters the burgeoning asset class.
Structured Products debate
