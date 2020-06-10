Investec AM

GAM expands EMD team with investment manager hire

People moves

GAM expands EMD team with investment manager hire

Richard Briggs joins from CreditSights

clock 10 June 2020 •
Square Mile strips ratings from Investec and Franklin funds

Funds

Square Mile strips ratings from Investec and Franklin funds

Following 33 fund manager meetings in January

clock 05 February 2020 •
Investec AM launches OEIC version of Global Environment fund

Funds

Investec AM launches OEIC version of Global Environment fund

Managed by Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker

clock 03 December 2019 •
Investec AM's Aird to take sabbatical

People moves

Investec AM's Aird to take sabbatical

Returning in January 2020

clock 17 October 2019 •
Trustpilot