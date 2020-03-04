Intrinsic Financial Services

Old Mutual financial advisers

Intrinsic Financial Services, part of Old Mutual Wealth, was established in 2006 and is one of the UK's largest distributors of financial advice. It has more than 3,300 advisers looking after the interests of customers from is head office in Swindon and further offices in London and Newcastle. Advice covers wealth management and retirement planning advice through to dealing with property wealth and personal and business protection needs. In 2015, the firm's annual turnover exceeded £250m.