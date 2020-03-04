Insynergy
Gosling's Grouse: Innovate to accumulate
GOSLING'S GROUSE
INSYNERGY shuts 'unprofitable' fund range on RDR pressures
INSYNERGY Investment Management is shutting down its fund range just four years after setting up, as pressure grows in the industry for competitiveness on fees ahead of RDR.
Ex-Cofunds chief launches private equity venture
Brett Williams, the former head of platforms Cofunds and Skandia, has launched a private equity firm with targets including financial services groups.
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.
Skandia veteran Roberts joins Ashcourt Rowan board
Ashcourt Rowan has appointed Jim Roberts, founder of Skandia Investment Management, to the board as a non-executive director.
China rate cuts on the cards says Insynergy New World manager
Noel O'Halloran, head of the team that manages the Insynergy New World Equity Income fund, is anticipating interest rate cuts in major emerging markets as the economic cycle begins to turn.
Cofunds' Williams reappears at Insynergy
Brett Williams, the former head of both the Skandia and Cofunds platforms, has joined the board of boutique fund house Insynergy Investment Management as a non-executive director.
Odey: Why I am buying banks
Crispin Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management, is buying UK banks in the view increased capital requirements will boost profit margins.
Spike Hughes: The next big thing?
Hannah Smith checks in with Spike Hughes, Insynergy founder, three years after the group's inception