Cofunds' Williams reappears at Insynergy
Brett Williams, the former head of both the Skandia and Cofunds platforms, has joined the board of boutique fund house Insynergy Investment Management as a non-executive director.

Odey: Why I am buying banks
Crispin Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management, is buying UK banks in the view increased capital requirements will boost profit margins.

