ING IM
ING IM to grow UK market footprint after rebrand and IPO
ING Investment Management will look to boost its presence in the UK funds market following an IPO and a rebrand, the firm has said.
Bubble talk gains traction as equities trend higher
Despite an increase in market chatter on the need to adjust the outlook for European central banks and the US, price dynamics for most financial markets have remained fairly muted of late.
ING IM bolsters EMD team with double hire
ING Investment Management has appointed two new senior portfolio managers to its emerging market debt team.
Why precious metals may not be golden after all
ING IM's strategist Koen Straetmans reviews the commodities market, looking at recent performance and flows in the asset class, and the risks it faces.
ING IM boosts EMD desk
ING IM has made a number of new appointments to its emerging market debt (EMD) team.
ING IM appoints BlackRock's Beckers as CEO
ING IM International has appointed BlackRock managing director Stan Beckers as chief executive officer following the departure of Gilbert Van Hassel.
ING IM appoints senior duo to EMD team
ING IM has hired a new head of emerging market debt(EMD) from Aviva Investors.
The Big Question: Are global defensive stocks now too expensive?
With investors worried about global growth, and 'safe-haven' government bonds yielding near record-low amounts, investors have piled into 'defensive' stocks, but are they just too pricey now? Below, experts give their views.