Incisive Engage
Industry Voice: Emerging Markets: busting the myths
The introduction of India's first infrastructure investment trust, called IRB, in May underscores the expectation infrastructure spend will be a key driver of the country's growth over the next few years.
Industry Voice: Monitoring your managers and the importance of mandates
The Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), Manager Oversight team has created a rigorous set of procedures to underpin the ongoing monitoring and management of the various underlying investments within the PruFund proposition. Adrian Gaspar explores....
Industry Voice: Investment research and our Tactical Asset Allocation process
David Shairp, Head of Research investigates the range of factors that multi-asset investors use to derive market insights and views that inform portfolio decisions.
Industry Voice: Can China maintain its role as an engine of global growth?
Since its accession to the WTO in December 2001 China has accounted for an increasing share of the global economy. Helped by fast export and investment growth it remains an engine of trade and is expected to generate some 35% of global growth over the...
Industry Voice: EMD: Dispelling default myths
Emerging market debt issuers are often assumed to be inherently less creditworthy than their developed market counterparts. But the reality tells a different story, says Rodica Glavan EMD portfolio manager at Insight Investment
Industry Voice: Why are VCTs becoming a popular choice for investors?
For professional advisers only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors
Industry Voice: A day in the life of a multi-asset portfolio manager
Barry Widdows, Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management at Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG) invites us into the analytical environment and close working relationships involved in managing multi-asset portfolios.