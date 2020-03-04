IMA
IA admits defeat in structured product challenge against IFA
Follows criticism of structured products
IMA rebrands as The Investment Association
The Investment Management Association (IMA) has rebranded as The Investment Association to reflect its wider remit as an enlarged organisation.
ESMA unveils final guidance on MiFID II rules
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has released its final technical advice on the implementation of MiFID II, covering the use of dealing commission, derivatives, and high frequency trading.
How will FCA restructure impact boutiques?
One to Watch: Invesco Perpetual Global Equity Income fund
FE's Joshua Ausden scours the marketplace for the best hidden gem funds for your portfolios.
Global equity income funds at risk of IMA sector exit in 2015
Global equity income funds must face up to the prospect of switching sectors in 2015 as the Investment Management Association (IMA) begins to monitor rolling three-year yields.
RSMR's predictions for bond markets in 2015
Rayner Spencer Mills Research's Ken Rayner looks back on a year in fixed income markets, and considers what 2015 may hold for bond funds as interest rate rises loom large.
NCI calls on FCA to 'hand-hold' start-up boutique firms
Think-tank New City Initiative (NCI) chairman Dominic Johnson has called for a dedicated Financial Conduct Authority division to help start-up firms.
What's gone wrong with global funds?
Fund fees: Is 'radical' reform of cost disclosure required?
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) is calling on the regulator to implement "radical, structural reform" of how fund charges are disclosed to investors. But not all are in agreement. Industry figures reveal their view.
One to Watch: Matthews Pacific Tiger fund
UK All Companies sector sees first inflows since May
UK All Companies funds saw their first inflows in six months in October, despite market volatility, according to the Investment Management Association.
Property investments: Time to consider more esoteric options?
As flows into traditional property investments have accelerated this year, fund buyers have been looking outside traditional assets to more esoteric investment options.
FCA: Regulation hinders investment product cost comparisons
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has said too many regulatory requirements concerning what charges need to be disclosed on investment and savings products make it difficult for advisers to compare costs.
Ex-Schroders CIO Brown steps down from IMA board
Former Schroders chief investment officer Alan Brown has stepped down from the board of the Investment Management Association (IMA).
Strong inflows force property managers to hike cash positions
UK property fund managers are being forced to hold above-average levels of cash as money continues to flood into the IMA Property sector.
Consumer Panel proposes 'single retail fund charge' in radical report
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should consider making fund groups overhaul charging structures in a "radical" change to standard industry practice.
BlackRock's Zoellinger: How we handled the European sell-off
One to Watch: Legg Mason Income Optimiser
An eye on the funds of the future
One to Watch: Guinness Global Innovators portfolio
Falling knives or buying opportunity? Hallett stands by ASOS and eyes Tesco
Marlborough's Richard Hallett has pointed to retailers ASOS and Tesco, two of the worst performing UK-listed stocks this year, as potential turnaround stories.
Price war masks 'nightmare' of passive fund cost comparison
Fund buyers have called for more transparency on passive fund costs not contained within the ongoing charges figure (OCF) - even as a price war cuts headline fees to record low levels.