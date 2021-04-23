ICYA 2020
Investment Company of the Year Awards finalist interview: RM Secured Direct Lending
Catching up with last year's finalists
Revealed: The winning trusts at the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2020 - watch the full video now
First Rising Star of the Year Award announced
Which trusts will win the Investment Company of the Year Awards? Join us at 1pm today to find out
Best investment trusts honoured
Investment Company of the Year Awards finalist interview: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
Catching up with this year's nominees