Iceland

Bonds

The unlikely country boasting the best fixed income opportunities

Iceland "compelling opportunity from rates and FX perspective"

clock 20 June 2019 • 2 min read

UK

Gosling's Grouse: Bah humbug!

I did something really bad recently. I showed my three-year-old granddaughter how 'click and pay' works.

clock 06 December 2017 • 3 min read

UK

Government recovers £1.3bn of taxpayer cash used in Icesave bailout

The government has recovered a further £1.3bn from the Landsbanki estate in Iceland, which operated as Icesave in the UK, following its collapse at the height of the financial crisis.

clock 19 December 2014 •

Global

Should EU investors be looking at Iceland?

ON ICELAND

clock 13 May 2014 •

Economics

M&G's Riddell: Is China the new Iceland?

M&G's Mike Riddell has questioned the sharp rise of China's investment to GDP ratio, comparing the figure with former bubble countries including Iceland and Asian countries during the 1997 crisis.

clock 24 January 2014 •

Wealth managers

Icesave: Icelandic govt wins compensation ruling

A European court has cleared the Icelandic government of failing to guarantee minimum levels of compensation for UK and Dutch savers in the collapsed Icesave bank.

clock 29 January 2013 • 2 min read

UK

Kaupthing probe cost SFO £1.3m

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spent £1.3m on its ill-fated investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing Bank, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed.

clock 11 January 2013 •

Financial services

Former Iceland PM guilty of financial crisis negligence

Former Icelandic Prime Minister Geir Haarde has been found guilty of one of four charges of negligence relating to the collapse of the country's banks during the 2008 financial crisis.

clock 24 April 2012 •

Financial services

Iceland PM during Icesave crisis to stand trial

Geir Haarde, the former Icelandic Prime Minister, is to go on trial on charges of negligence during the 2008 financial crisis.

clock 05 March 2012 •

Property

SFO admits failures over Tchenguiz Kaupthing case

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has apologised to property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz over the way it handled an investigation into the billionaire's involvement in Icelandic bank Kaupthing.

clock 23 February 2012 •
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