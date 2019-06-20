Iceland "compelling opportunity from rates and FX perspective"
I did something really bad recently. I showed my three-year-old granddaughter how 'click and pay' works.
The government has recovered a further £1.3bn from the Landsbanki estate in Iceland, which operated as Icesave in the UK, following its collapse at the height of the financial crisis.
M&G's Mike Riddell has questioned the sharp rise of China's investment to GDP ratio, comparing the figure with former bubble countries including Iceland and Asian countries during the 1997 crisis.
A European court has cleared the Icelandic government of failing to guarantee minimum levels of compensation for UK and Dutch savers in the collapsed Icesave bank.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spent £1.3m on its ill-fated investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing Bank, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed.
Former Icelandic Prime Minister Geir Haarde has been found guilty of one of four charges of negligence relating to the collapse of the country's banks during the 2008 financial crisis.
Geir Haarde, the former Icelandic Prime Minister, is to go on trial on charges of negligence during the 2008 financial crisis.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has apologised to property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz over the way it handled an investigation into the billionaire's involvement in Icelandic bank Kaupthing.