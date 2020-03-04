Iceland
The unlikely country boasting the best fixed income opportunities
Iceland "compelling opportunity from rates and FX perspective"
Government recovers £1.3bn of taxpayer cash used in Icesave bailout
The government has recovered a further £1.3bn from the Landsbanki estate in Iceland, which operated as Icesave in the UK, following its collapse at the height of the financial crisis.
Should EU investors be looking at Iceland?
M&G's Riddell: Is China the new Iceland?
M&G's Mike Riddell has questioned the sharp rise of China's investment to GDP ratio, comparing the figure with former bubble countries including Iceland and Asian countries during the 1997 crisis.
Icesave: Icelandic govt wins compensation ruling
A European court has cleared the Icelandic government of failing to guarantee minimum levels of compensation for UK and Dutch savers in the collapsed Icesave bank.
Kaupthing probe cost SFO £1.3m
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spent £1.3m on its ill-fated investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing Bank, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has revealed.
Former Iceland PM guilty of financial crisis negligence
Former Icelandic Prime Minister Geir Haarde has been found guilty of one of four charges of negligence relating to the collapse of the country's banks during the 2008 financial crisis.
Iceland PM during Icesave crisis to stand trial
Geir Haarde, the former Icelandic Prime Minister, is to go on trial on charges of negligence during the 2008 financial crisis.
SFO admits failures over Tchenguiz Kaupthing case
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has apologised to property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz over the way it handled an investigation into the billionaire's involvement in Icelandic bank Kaupthing.
Iceland: We still want to join the euro
Iceland's finance minister said the country is still committed to adopting the euro despite fears over the stability of the single currency.
Bondholders clash with councils over £5bn Iceland cash
Bondholders who lost money in the Icelandic banking crash are poised for a legal battle with UK councils to renew their right to claim back £5bn they lost, the Telegraph has reported.
UK set to get Icesave money back
Iceland has said the UK will get back the money it paid out to customers when the Nordic country's banking system collapsed.
Bondholders may sue Iceland over failed banks
A global group of bond investors have threatened the Icelandic government with legal action after being demoted below depositors in recouping funds from the country's shattered banking system.
