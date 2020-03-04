Hugh Hendry
Eclectica Asset Management founder
Hugh Hendry is the founding partner of Eclectica Asset Management and, at various times, its chief investment officer, chief executive officer and chief portfolio manager.
He reputation as a contrarian investor arose after his fund achieved a 31.2% positive return in 2008 during the financial crisis, and outspoken media appearances have brought him wider renown.
Hendry's career began at Edinburgh investment management firm Baillie Gifford in 1991, before a stint at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Following a chance meeting with Crispin Odey, Hendry joined Odey Asset Management in 1999.
Eclectica was founded in 2005 when Hendry and colleague Simon Batten purchased the management contract of the Eclectica fund from Odey. He closed the fund in 2017 due to consistently poor annual performances since 2009.
