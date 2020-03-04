Higher Income
Fund buyers: Our verdict on new Woodford Income Focus fund
How will it fit in portfolios?
Bond managers: How we are positioned moving into second half of 2016
Following Investment Week's recent fixed income briefing in Edinburgh, three speakers from the event reveal how they are navigating the post-Brexit environment and where the best opportunities are this year.
Newton's Harries: Oil and gas firms are the 'new miners' after price slump
James Harries is increasing exposure to oil and gas stocks in his Newton Global Higher Income fund, having compared the investment opportunities in the sector to those in the mining industry a few years ago.
UK fund brokers suspend Woodford's ratings on departure news
News that the UK's best known fund manager Neil Woodford is leaving Invesco Perpetual after 25 years has caused leading fund brokers to suspend their ratings of his portfolios.
Ecclesiastical CEO to retire
Ecclesiastical's group CEO Michael Tripp will retire this year after six years at the firm.
Do miners have a place in income portfolios in 2012?
Income investors have endured a lot of headwinds in 2011, but as we approach a new year, Cazenove's Income fund manager Matt Hudson said a number of sectors still face challenges.
Five of the Best: Alternative sources of income
The search for income has become increasingly difficult in a world of slashed dividends and low interest rates. However, Gary Potter, co-manager of the Thames River multi-manager range, has been looking for alternative sources of income less correlated...
Income stars back US consumer despite softer spending
Fund managers in the US equity income space are favouring stocks in the consumer sector despite slower consumer spending seen in the past month.
BP profits soar as CEO pledges to boost dividend
BP saw profits soar in the third quarter as it prepares to sell off a further $15bn worth of assets, and the CEO pledges to boost the oil major's dividend and increase share buybacks.
Frikkee reshuffles £2.3bn fund as Newton slashes yield target
Higher Income manager ditches number of long-term higher yielding stocks for lower-yielding names with better upside opportunities.
SLI Higher Income scraps IMA benchmark to reduce risk
Standard Life Investments has changed the benchmark on its £595m Higher Income fund to reduce its risk profile.
Schroders unveils EM high income bond fund
Schroders has launched the ISF Global High Income Bond fund, offering a high level of income by investing in emerging market sovereign, corporate and developed market high yield debt.