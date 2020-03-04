hang seng
Coronavirus: A 'true black swan in the making' or a 'tactical opportunity'?
Counting the potential cost of the outbreak
US removes 'currency manipulator' label from China
Ahead of 'phase one' agreement
UK and US markets suffer worst day of the year on currency war concerns
Renminbi devalued
Hong Kong stocks fall as Trump hits China with $200bn tariffs
Some Asian markets up
Update: FTSE climbs for fourth consecutive day
Carney hinted at monetary easing in summer
Financials lift FTSE as blue chips rally for second day
Pound stabilises
Asian markets jump as oil nears $50
Commodity-sensitive currencies also higher
Chinese shares tumble further 6% amid capital flight concerns
Outflows reached record $1trn last year
'Strong' Tesco sales fail to lift FTSE as travel companies weigh
UK tourism industry continues to suffer
Markets breathe 'sigh of relief' after Fed hike
Markets across the world respond well to 0.25% increase
Chinese shares plummet 5% in biggest daily drop since Black Monday
Several brokers down 10%
Which absolute return funds protected investors during turbulent August?
Only a third posted positive returns
China stocks plummet 6.5% on margin tightening
Chinese mainland shares have plummeted 6.5% as investors took profits, as a fresh squeeze on margin financing was blamed for the latest blip in the country's fierce equity rally.
Will China's global stock market perform better than the local market in 2015?
Haiyan Li-Labbé, greater China analyst at Carmignac Gestion, highlights the many drivers that could eradicate the differences in price between local and overseas-listed Chinese companies in 2015
Cheap China: Is Hong Kong the best way in?
Sharp falls in Hong Kong-listed shares mean investors are now increasing their exposure to China via this route, even as the onshore market opens up further to foreign investment.
UK dips after dollar surges overnight on rate hike expectation
UK markets opened lower Friday after a tough session in the US where stocks suffered sharp losses on the expectation of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Asian markets seesaw on expected weak Chinese data
While markets across Europe took a break over the long Easter holiday, Asian markets fluctuated between gains and losses, weighed down by expected weak Chinese manufacturing data to be released this week.
Asian markets slide on more weak Chinese data
Shares across Asia fell on Thursday after latest Chinese manufacturing data came in at a seven-month low.
Markets fall on $2bn US shutdown fears
Markets across Asia have fallen on news the US government may be headed for its first shutdown of services in almost 20 years.
Asian shares climb on slower US tapering hopes
Markets across Asia started the week brightly as traders bet the withdrawal of Fed chair candidate Larry Summers' could slow the US' curtailment of quantitative easing.
Ashmore shares surge 8% on strong results
Shares in investment manager Ashmore Group have jumped more than 8% after the company released strong full year results this morning.
Asian stocks soar on Tokyo's Olympics win
Asian stocks have soared, led by Japan's Nikkei, as investor confidence was boosted by Tokyo winning the race to host the 2020 Olympics.
US markets see worst losses for two months on tapering fears
Shares in the US closed sharply lower overnight, with some indices hit by the worst one-day percentage falls since late June, as positive jobs data sparked fears of an earlier move to taper QE than expected.
Asian markets shaky after weak Chinese trade data
Asian markets regained ground on Wednesday following falls as weaker than expected Chinese trade data sparked worries the country's growth may slow further in Q2.