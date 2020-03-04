H20 Asset Management
Shareholders lose faith in Natixis after H2O scandal
Data from Procensus poll
The Top Down: Pictet AM's Ramjee on debt, liquidity and 'fragile' markets
This month: Pictet Asset Management’s Shaniel Ramjee
Update: Morningstar downgrades H2O fund
Follows Morningstar rating suspension last week
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...
Why investors should expect further deterioration in bond prospects
Carlos Daurignac, a global macro strategist at H20 Asset Management, gives his outlook for the fixed income market for the rest of 2015 and beyond.
Industry Voice: Emerging markets will continue to suffer in 2015
Vincent Chailley, CIO of H2O Asset Management
Industry Voice: Why investors need to be ready for a return to a more 'normal' rate cycle
Lawrence Gosling with Vincent Chailley of H2O Asset Management
H2O targets UK retail space with MultiReturns launch
With a three-year track record under its belt, H2O is now looking to break into the UK retail space with the newly launched MultiReturns fund.
Relative value opportunities
H2O Asset Management's Vincent Chailley talks to Lawrence Gosling about how to access relative value opportunities across asset classes in the next few years.