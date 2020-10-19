Greg Herr

Funds

Polar completes acquisition of teams from First Pacific

Polar Capital has completed the acquisition of the International Value and World Value equity teams from Los Angeles-based First Pacific Advisors.

clock 19 October 2020 •
Markets

Game on: Video gaming sector offers a bright future for investors

New markets opening across the world

clock 21 February 2020 •
