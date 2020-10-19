Polar completes acquisition of teams from First Pacific

Polar Capital has completed the acquisition of the International Value and World Value equity teams from Los Angeles-based First Pacific Advisors.

Polar has set up a new joint venture, Phaeacian Partners LLC. It has reorganised two 1940 Act mutual funds - the FPA Paramount fund and the FPA International Value fund - into the Phaeacian Global Value fund and the Phaeacian Accent International Value fund, which are led, respectively, by Pacific's Pierre Py and Greg Herr.

Phaeacian assets under management at the transition, total $545m as at the end of September 2020.

"The establishment of Phaeacian Partners is the next step in Polar's strategy to build out our international and global products and our institutional presence in North America," said Gavin Rochussen, Polar Capital chief executive.

"The strategies that Pierre and Greg will manage for us, as well as their investment philosophy, are a natural fit with Polar Capital's investment-led approach to managing our clients' money."

Polar pointed to the strong track record of the funds. Over five years to end September 2020, the FPA International Value fund is five-star rated by Morningstar and the FPA Paramount fund is four-star rated.

"We are thoroughly looking forward to working with Polar Capital," Py and Herr said. "The partnership allows us to focus on generating exceptional, investment-led returns for our clients, while benefiting from the outstanding business support Polar Capital can provide. It is an ideal fit for us in terms of operating environment and culture."