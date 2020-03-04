global debt
Is the market immune to macro shocks?
Prudence required to navigate choppy waters
Return to QT is painful but essential
Shorter duration required
Prepare for 'strange' occurrences as liquidity concerns overlooked
Trade war tensions a distraction
Bearish bonds: Are rising yields a thing of the past?
Partner Insight: For many investors, bonds represent only a 'safe haven' or 'low yielding' type of investment. But not all bonds represent safety, and there are many types of bonds that are able to provide a steady or high yield in all sorts of interest...
Global debt: Growing too much, too fast?
Partner Insight: The dangers of having too much debt in the economy are many, and as global debt hits a trillion-dollar high there are fears we could heading for a repeat of the global financial crisis.
Investment Conundrums: Sarasin's Monson on 'blue sky ahead but possibility of short-sharp storms in between'
Shocks could be caused by end of QE, global debt or populism