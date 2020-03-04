Giles Hargreave
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
Hargreave Hale seeks to raise £20m for AIM VCTs
Managed by Giles Hargreave and Oliver Bedford
Hargreave Hale looks to raise £25m for AIM VCTs
Co-managed by Hargreave and Bedford
LGIM's Penny: Trio of trust launches will boost micro-cap liquidity
The launches of three small-cap investment trusts in close succession will give liquidity in the lower end of the market a much-needed boost, according to L&G's Richard Penny.
Brewin pair join Hargreave Hale to boost regional expansion plans
Hargreave Hale is to expand its reach with the opening of a new office in Norwich, led by two former Brewin Dolphin investment managers.
Hargreave warns of difficult year ahead for small-cap sector
Giles Hargreave has predicted small caps could suffer a difficult year as investors prepare for a weaker equity market in 2015.
The micro-stock home bias
Hargreave Hale expands investment team with Killik hire
Killik & Co's Ben McKeown has joined Hargreave Hale as an investment manager.
Giles Hargreave steps down from CEO role
Giles Hargreave has relinquished his role as CEO of Hargreave Hale in order to focus on running his funds, with the group promoting two of its directors to jointly head the business.
Hargreave Hale hires trio from Brewin Dolphin's London office
Hargreave Hale has hired three new investment managers for its private client team from Brewin Dolphin's London office.
Hargreave's recipe for success in 'unpredictable' small-cap market
FUND MANAGER FOCUS
Hargreave Hale is seeking to raise £20m for its VCT range from new and existing investors.
Marlborough soft-closes Hargreave's Nano-Cap fund after two weeks
Marlborough has soft-closed its Nano-Cap Growth fund after it attracted almost £90m during its launch period.
Hargreave Hale poaches Panmure's analyst Roche
Specialist investment manager Hargreave Hale has poached Jean Roche from Panmure Gordon in a move to strengthen its fund management team.
Hargreave Hale: Bonds are starting to look very dangerous
Giles Hargreave, manager of the Marlborough UK Micro Cap Growth fund, tells Cherry Reynard how he is positioned for the recent run of strength in his sector to continue.
Hargreave hands Marlborough UK Leading Companies to Hallett
Top performing small-cap manager Giles Hargreave has stepped down from his co-manager role on the £90m Marlborough UK Leading Companies, handing the mandate to Richard Hallett.
Six alternatives to Buxton's UK Alpha Plus fund
As advisers digest last week's revelation that top UK fund manager Richard Buxton is to exit Schroders after more than a decade at the group, attention is now turning to where to invest next.
Where is the value in small caps?
SPECIAL REPORT
Hargreave: Why it is time to snap up equities
Marlborough's top performing small-cap manager Giles Hargreave has reduced his cash weighting from 10% to 5% to snap up shares trading at distressed valuations.
Hargreave ups Sports Direct stake to £3m ahead of Euro 2012
Marlborough's top-performing small-cap manager Giles Hargreave has increased his holding in retailer Sports Direct in the £513m Special Situations fund, ahead of the start of Euro 2012.
Hargreave: FTSE will slump to 4,700 in next sell-off
Marlborough's Giles Hargreave has been building up his cash positions as he expects one more major market sell-off, which will send the FTSE 100 down 10% to 4,700.
Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund raises £90m in two weeks
The Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund, headed up by Hargreave Hale founder Giles Hargreave, has raised £90m of assets just two weeks since launch.
Marlborough launches Multi Cap Income fund for Hargreave
Marlborough Fund Managers is expanding its range of income funds with the launch of a multi-cap income portfolio for star manager Giles Hargreave, and Siddarth Chand Lall.