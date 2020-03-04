George Luckraft
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
P2P trusts: Time to be wary or snap up opportunities?
The flurry of peer-to-peer lending investment trusts unveiled over the past year and a half has attracted a significant level of interest from investors excited by the prospect of 6%-plus yields and other diversification benefits, with £1.7bn raised in...
Luckraft: Less dividend risk in small and mid caps
Luckraft turns around UK Equity Income after difficult two years
Small caps have begun to perform for Axa Framlington's George Luckraft following two tough years in which they dragged his fund to the bottom of their peer groups.
Luckraft investment trust to close
George Luckraft's Framlington Innovative Growth trust faces liquidation after investors representing more than 50% of its shares opted for a cash exit.
Luckraft to broaden remit on Innovative Growth trust
The board of George Luckraft's Framlington Innovative Growth trust is seeking shareholder approval to change its investment strategy.
Luckraft flags possibility of large cap shift
Axa Framlington manager George Luckraft says dividends from UK oil majors are sustainable, but he will reduce holdings this year if share price rises reduce yield.
F&C multi-managers return to Luckraft
F&C has reintroduced AXA Framlington Equity Income to its multi-manager Cautious and Distribution portfolios.