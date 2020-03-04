fundscape
Vanguard outpaces rivals in platform sales in 2019
Gross sales of £3.9bn double that of nearest rivals
Still the only woman at the conference? How to break up the club
Tackling the lack of visibility of women in financial services
SL's Elevate price chops will 'challenge established players'
'Pinning its colours to the mast'
Fundscape hires Aviva man for editorial director role
Creates northern office
Fund flows: How has the UK landscape changed since 2000?
Fundscape analysis on fund distribution
Aviva platform sales hold strong despite re-platforming issues
'Aftershocks to be felt in Q2 sales'
Fundscape blasts regulators' 'utter disregard for common sense' in instructions for calculating transaction costs
Zero transaction costs are a concern
Fundscape: Standard Life Aberdeen tops 2017 advised platform charts
Net sales of £7bn
Revealed: All the winners at the Professional Adviser Awards 2018
Harpdsen and Premier multiple winners
Passive funds make up ground in Fundscape 'Wealth Off' experiment
Nine-month results
Platform assets to reach £1.4trn by 2022 - Fundscape
'Pension factor' boosts 2017 growth
Warning FCA platform study could 'drive up prices' for end investors
Reaction to FCA Investment Platforms Market Study
Fidelity, Schroders, Old Mutual: Gatekeepers' favourite firms revealed
Report from Fundscape and gbi2
Which platforms saw the highest sales in Q1?
Latest Fundscape report
Great British Wealth Off: Fundscape launches year-long portfolio comparison experiment
GBi2'S Graham Bentley selecting portfolios