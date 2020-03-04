FundQuest
Franklin Templeton makes triple iNED appointment to board
Former CEO of FundQuest among hires
Liontrust acquires North; brings Husselbee and Kim on board
Liontrust Asset Management is to acquire North Investment Partners, appointing founder John Husselbee, as well as former LV = manager Paul Kim, to run its first multi-asset proposition.
Growth returns despite recession fears
ON ASSET ALLOCATION
FundQuest CIO Gilbertson steps down
FundQuest CIO Giles Gilbertson is has left the company after less than a year in the role.