Friends Life has confirmed 150 jobs are under threat of redundancy as part of an ongoing company restructure and cost-cutting plan.

Asset TV spoke recently with Angus Murray, chief executive at Castlestone Asset Management, on the rationale for launching an exclusive share class for Friends Provident International's mirror fund range - Castlestone Aliquot Gold Bullion. He also explained...

Resolution Group, the consolidation vehicle which bought Friends Provident last year, is in talks to buy AXA UK's annuity, protection and group pensions business for £2.75bn.

Gold Standard winners unveiled

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, BlackRock, Fortis, Friends Provident and Santander Asset Management are among this year's 16 Gold Standard Award winners.

Sales of UK life and pensions have slumped across the board as consumers limit insurance and savings to focus dwindling disposable incomes on debt.

A sign of progress

A healthy increase in enhanced annuity sales has been heralded as a sure sign of progress by the industry. Latest figures show Q2 sales were up 30% on last year and accounted for 17% of all annuities written