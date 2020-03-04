Friends Provident
Friends Life to cut 150 jobs
Friends Life has confirmed 150 jobs are under threat of redundancy as part of an ongoing company restructure and cost-cutting plan.
Newscape to launch portfolio targeting spin-off companies
Specialist investment house Newscape Capital Group is readying the launch of a global spin-off fund aiming to take advantage of businesses going through demergers.
Resolution to return £500m 'excess cash' to shareholders
Buyout vehicle Resolution expects to have £500m of excess cash to return to shareholders over the next 12 months after completing its review of new proposition Friends Life.
Matthews replaces Hodges as Aviva UK CEO
Aviva has appointed Trevor Matthews as CEO of its UK region and as an executive director of Aviva.
Murray on physical gold's rising appeal among IFAs
Asset TV spoke recently with Angus Murray, chief executive at Castlestone Asset Management, on the rationale for launching an exclusive share class for Friends Provident International's mirror fund range - Castlestone Aliquot Gold Bullion. He also explained...
Resolution sets sights on asset managers
Clive Cowdery's Resolution acquisition vehicle has set its sights on acquiring an asset management firm.
Resolution receives 95.5% take-up of £2bn rights issue
Clive Cowdery's Resolution consolidation vehicle has received 95.5% shareholder take-up of its £2bn rights issue, which will help fund its part acquisition of Axa's UK business.
Resolution eyes £2.75bn AXA deal
Resolution Group, the consolidation vehicle which bought Friends Provident last year, is in talks to buy AXA UK's annuity, protection and group pensions business for £2.75bn.
Strategic sector yields sound returns
Top five funds in IMA Strategic Bond sector all return above 4% over one year against an average of 23.1%
Reed retains higher beta to outperform all competitors within the high yield sector
Marlborough manager takes £34m fixed interest vehicle to top of peer group over one year
Gold Standard winners unveiled
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, BlackRock, Fortis, Friends Provident and Santander Asset Management are among this year's 16 Gold Standard Award winners.
Friends Prov sales fall to £500m
Sales at Resolution, owner of Friends Provident, have fallen 28% so far this year.
Life and Pensions sales slump
Sales of UK life and pensions have slumped across the board as consumers limit insurance and savings to focus dwindling disposable incomes on debt.
A sign of progress
A healthy increase in enhanced annuity sales has been heralded as a sure sign of progress by the industry. Latest figures show Q2 sales were up 30% on last year and accounted for 17% of all annuities written
Morning Markets: FTSE in decline as Lloyds falls further
The FTSE 100 is down slightly in late morning trading despite receiving an initial boost on news Friends Provident has agreed a takeover by Clive Cowdery's Resolution.
Friends Provident accepts £1.86bn Resolution deal
Friends Provident's board has recommended shareholders accept the latest acquisition offer from Resolution.
Morning Markets: FTSE spooked by Lloyds cash call reports
The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply in opening exchanges following reports Lloyds may tap shareholders for funds to reduce the cost of participating in the Government's toxic asset scheme.
Friends resumes Resolution talks on 'sufficiently improved' bid
Friends Provident has once again entered discussions with Resolution Limited after receiving a "sufficiently improved" bid from the Clive Cowdery-led acquisition vehicle.
Under one roof
Is group Sipp the future for the group DC market?
Signs of stability gives solace in the good, bad and ugly climate
Over the past few weeks, the UK market has been experiencing some broadening out, and we have seen the defensive sectors playing catch-up with good share price rises in tobacco and food producers, for example.
Friends ends Resolution talks after rejecting another deal
Friends Provident has ended discussions with Resolution after rejecting yet another takeover proposal by the Clive Cowdery-led group.
Resolution tempts Friends Prov with fresh offer
Clive Cowdery's consolidation vehicle Resolution returned to the negotiating table with a sweetened offer for Friends Provident this morning.
Afternoon Markets: Upbeat results hold Dow steady
Cheery results for a trio of US bluechip giants kept the Dow Jones in with a shout of posting positive gains for a fifth straight day on Friday.