free trade

What does Trump's 'mercantilism' mean for US investors?

Investment

What does Trump's 'mercantilism' mean for US investors?

Bone fide free trade has already disappeared

clock 01 July 2019 •
Ardevora's Lang: How to cope with trade war anxieties

UK

Ardevora's Lang: How to cope with trade war anxieties

In client meetings, it is usual to be asked about what we are worried about.

clock 10 August 2018 •
Sterling falls as Trump signals soft Brexit will 'kill' UK's chances of US trade deal

Currencies

Sterling falls as Trump signals soft Brexit will 'kill' UK's chances of US trade deal

Down 0.3% against the US dollar

clock 13 July 2018 •
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The so-called trade war

Global

Carmignac's Saint-Georges: The so-called trade war

Does the US have upper hand over China?

clock 30 April 2018 •
Investors eye safe havens fearing Trump's 'gunboat diplomacy' could lead to global trade war

Global

Investors eye safe havens fearing Trump's 'gunboat diplomacy' could lead to global trade war

President proposed tariffs on steel

clock 08 March 2018 •
Trustpilot