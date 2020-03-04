Forex
Is every recession precursor 'bubbling to the surface'?
Now a well-chronicled global incident, on 9 March 2009 the S&P 500 index suffered the worst decline in value since the Great Depression.
FCA wins High Court case against unauthorised forex firm
To repay £900,000 to customers
FCA dawn raids approach pre-crisis lows
Fines also falling
Albert Edwards: China faces imminent sell-off if FX free-fall continues
FX reserves approaching IMF danger level
Eclectica's Hendry plays Asia's shift to consumption-driven economy
Commodity price decline causing divergence
Barclays CEO sacked as board demands leadership change
Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins is to leave the bank as the board of directors calls for a change in leadership with a "new set of skills".
FCA income set to dip despite record fines
The Financial Conduct Authority's(FCA) income from fines it imposes on financial services companies is set to dip on last year's total, despite record penalties for Barclays and Deutsche Bank in recent months.
First LIBOR trial begins as former UBS trader heads to court
The first criminal trial over LIBOR rigging begins in London today as Tom Hayes, former trader at UBS and Citigroup, appears in court charged with eight counts of conspiring to manipulate the lending rate.
Is forex hedging just a mug's game?
Peter Elston, chief investment officer at Seneca Investment Managers, investigates the pros and cons of forex hedging.
RBS posts Q1 loss as litigation costs bite
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has set aside extra cash to cover litigation costs, helping drive it to a loss in the first quarter.
Unauthorised forex investment fraudster convicted
An unauthorised forex trader has been found guilty of fraud in a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
FCA fines forex business £4m for making 'unfair profits'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Forex Capital Markets and FXCM Securities (FXCM UK) £4m for allowing the US-based FXCM Group to withhold profits worth £6m that should have been passed on to the UK business' clients.
RBS suspends two traders in forex investigation
Two traders working at Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) have been suspended in connection with an investigation surrounding the possible manipulation of foreign exchange (forex) rates, according to reports.
Hendry: Japan's return is bad news for the global economy
Hugh Hendry has backed Japanese equities to continue their stellar start to 2013, but is also boosting exposure to sovereign bonds on concerns Japan's recovery will have harmful effects elsewhere.
Soros 'makes £40m in a day' shorting Aussie dollar
George Soros has reportedly made £40m in a day through a short position on the Australian dollar.
FCA charges two over unauthorised investment scheme
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has charged two men with promoting and marketing an unauthorised investment scheme.
The Big Question: What is your currency strategy?
