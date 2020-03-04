Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust
Collective investment scheme dividends
Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust is a publicly traded investment trust based in London. Led by Paul Niven, it is listed on the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges. The company has assets under management of about £3.7bn and holds stakes in more than 500 companies in 35 countries worldwide.
It was founded in 1868 by Philip Rose, who also founded the Royal Brompton Hospital, as The Foreign & Colonial Government Trust - F&C was the first collective investment scheme in the world and specialised in investing in government bonds.
In 1891, it changed its name to The Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust and first started investing in equities in 1925. In 1981, F&C launched Graphite Capital, a leading UK private equity firm. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust is a subsidiary of F&C Asset Management.
Student wins F&C investment trust's prize fund
Competition launched on trust's 150th anniversary
F&C Investment Trust chairman Fraser to retire in 2019
Board searching for new chairman
Foreign & Colonial trust board seeks alumni on 150th anniversary
The board of the £3.6bn Foreign & Colonial investment trust is keen to make contact with anyone who has worked on the vehicle as it prepares to celebrate its 150-year anniversary next year.
Queen's birthday special: Investment trusts 90 years on
Long live our noble investment trusts
Revealed: The new generation of investment trust 'dividend heroes'
As more established 'dividend heroes', including the giant Foreign & Colonial and Witan investment trusts, report rising dividends for more than 40 consecutive years, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has identified the up-and-coming funds...
Foreign & Colonial flags 'dividend pressures' as trust delivers 45th increase
Dividend up 3.2% on previous year
'No need for radical action': How investors are responding to global sell-off
Managers stand firm as panic-selling continues
Niven: How £2.5bn Foreign and Colonial trust has benefitted from BMO deal
Paul Niven, manager of the £2.5bn Foreign and Colonial investment trust, said he has already started tapping into the resources on offer following BMO's acquisition of F&C earlier this year.
Fifth of trusts change manager over past 18 months
Almost one fifth of investment trusts have changed managers in the last 18 months as a result of retirements, departures and greater board scrutiny, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).
Click count: The 20 most popular investment trusts in Q1
Global trusts attracted the highest level of interest on the Association of Investment Companies'(AIC) website in the first quarter of this year.
Has British Assets overhaul prompted shift in F&C trust discount?
The overhaul of the British Assets trust may have caused an unusual discount narrowing on the £2.6bn Foreign & Colonial trust, according to analysts.
Dividend heroes: Ten trusts with 40 years of rising payouts
Witan investment trust has become the tenth investment trust to grow its annual dividend for 40 consecutive years, according to the Association of Investment Companies.
How mega IPOs have lifted the UK's biggest investment trusts
Some of the UK's most prominent investment trusts received a performance boost last year from their positions in unquoted companies, one of which went on to launch the largest IPO in history.
F&C's Niven: 'Investors are going to have to work harder to find attractive growth'
F&C’s Niven: ‘Investors are going to have to work harder to find attractive growth’
Why the differing performance between ITs and 'sister' funds?
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Tigue to step down from £2bn F&C trust
Jeremy Tigue is to step down from the £2.4bn Foreign & Colonial trust as he prepares to retire at the end of the year.
What's driving IT discounts' move to 30-year lows?
The average investment trust discount is now close to the lowest it has been for over 30 years. Tim Cockerill, investment director at Rowan Dartington, asks if the trend is down to RDR.
Why 'less is more' approach is key this year
The latter half of 2013 saw some of the most bearish market participants capitulate and confess they were turning more bullish, unable to resist the pull of soaring equity markets.
Foreign & Colonial trust to slash UK exposure ahead of 'setback'
The £2.2bn Foreign & Colonial investment trust is preparing to halve its UK exposure, as well has slashing gearing to mitigate against a possible 10% fall in equity markets in 2014.
Trusts in line for boost as 'ridiculous' 90s debentures expire
Some of the largest investment trusts in the UK could be set for a performance boost when loans with double-digit interest payments expire later this year.
Tigue's Foreign & Colonial trust hikes dividend by 19.7%
Jeremy Tigue's £2.6bn Foreign & Colonial investment trust has moved to satisfy income hungry shareholders after announcing a 19.7% dividend hike for 2012.
Foreign & Colonial trust unveils largest divi hike in 30 years
The Foreign & Colonial investment trust is to move to quarterly dividend payments and raise its total dividend for 2012 by 20%, as part of an overhaul of its distribution policy.