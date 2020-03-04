Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust

Collective investment scheme dividends

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust is a publicly traded investment trust based in London. Led by Paul Niven, it is listed on the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges. The company has assets under management of about £3.7bn and holds stakes in more than 500 companies in 35 countries worldwide.

It was founded in 1868 by Philip Rose, who also founded the Royal Brompton Hospital, as The Foreign & Colonial Government Trust - F&C was the first collective investment scheme in the world and specialised in investing in government bonds.

In 1891, it changed its name to The Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust and first started investing in equities in 1925. In 1981, F&C launched Graphite Capital, a leading UK private equity firm. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust is a subsidiary of F&C Asset Management.