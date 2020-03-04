FoFs
Cayenne trust plans wind up after co-manager joins Witan
The Cayenne investment trust is to set to wind up next year as co-managers Len Gayler and James Hart pursue other opportunities.
Aberdeen to launch fourth Asia Pacific property fund of funds
Aberdeen Asset Management is set to launch a new Asian property fund of funds, after closing its third investment vehicle targeting the region having raised more than £300m.
Aviva Investors' Fitzgerald: Five hidden gem funds to add value
Peter Fitzgerald, head of multi-asset retail funds at Aviva Investors, has named five hidden gem funds that add value to his portfolios, and which cannot otherwise be easily accessed by retail investors.
Neuberger Berman plans absolute return fund as DFM interest grows
Neuberger Berman is to launch a manager of managers absolute return vehicle as discretionary fund managers look to re-enter the space for the first time since the financial crisis.
Stirling House launches multi-asset fund range
Stirling House Financial Services is launching five new fund of funds aimed at private clients, to be managed by Sarasin & Partners.
FoF sales top £1bn in Q2 but tracker appetite subdued - IMA
Net retail sales of funds of funds have exceeded £1bn for the first time in a year, according to IMA figures.
Sarasin unveils pair of global fund of funds
Sarasin & Partners has expanded its product offering with the launch of two funds of funds, Sarasin Global Equity and Sarasin Global Diversified.
Newton to bring Managed Income Fof to retail market
Newton is to launch a Managed Income fund to retail and institutional clients, giving investors a single port of call for access to strategies run by Tineke Frikkee, James Harries, Jason Pidcock and others.
Why MyFolio range could be bigger than GARS
Fund of funds head Bambos Hambi outlines his ambitious plans for Standard Life Investments' multi-manager range.
Schroders eyes MM Maximiser fund with monthly income
Schroders is planning to create a multi-manager product based on its popular Income Maximiser range, which would offer investors a 7% yield and monthly income distribution.
Fund of funds sales at all-time high in 2010
Net inflows of £5.1bn have surged into funds of funds over the first three quarters of 2010, higher than any other annual sales level.
Becket's cautious approach guides PSigma FoF through volatility
McQuaker recognised for consistent performance
FoFs sales reach record high in Q2 - IMA
Fund of funds recorded their highest ever quarterly net retail sales in Q2 at £2.3bn, according to the IMA.
Private equity needs consistency
Retaining a disciplined and comprehensive investment approach will enable a private equity Fof to select the best managers, and ultimately drive returns over the longer term
Santa Claus rally pays off on Becket's PSigma fund
PSigma Balanced Managed Fof head has negotiated the fund well through volatility