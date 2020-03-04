Focus
Achieving value in multi-asset requires specialisation, says LGIM's Van den Heiligenberg
Focus: L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund
How M&G capture value in listed infrastructure
Partner Insight: Liquidity is an important feature in the listed infrastructure space and the asset management community has a deep universe of investible opportunities.
Transportation infrastructure is a "key area" in need of investment
Partner Insight: As noted by the OECD in their 2017 Transport Outlook report, an efficient transport infrastructure can improve market accessibility, create employment, promote labour mobility and connect communities.
Jupiter Global Emerging Markets fund: 'Why half of the companies we invest in are not represented in our respective benchmark at all'
Partner Insight: The Jupiter Global Emerging Market Fund's unconstrained approach is essential to implementing the fund's non-traditional and 'change-based' investment philosophy, which aims to identify stocks that are experiencing positive change that...
How can investors identify 'under-appreciated' change in emerging markets?
Partner Insight The idea of 'underappreciated change' is particularly prevalent in emerging markets according to Jupiter's Head of Strategy, Emerging Markets, Ross Teverson. Here he explains how the concept helps him identify opportunities
Legg Mason's Herbert: 'We see opportunities in US high yield and commodity-oriented markets'
Gary Herbert, manager of the Legg Mason IF Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund, explains how he identifies risk in fixed income markets and why US high yield is in favour.
How are Legg Mason solving the need for income in today's low yield markets?
Gary Herbert, portfolio manager at Legg Mason subsidiary Brandywine Global, explains his multi-sector approach to achieving value across different bond segments
Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond: How using a modified duration strategy can help navigate market woes
Modified duration has played an important part in the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond fund ever since it was launched, and over the past 18 months in particular.
Why the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond team has upped its exposure to energy and financials
The Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond team explains why it has upped its exposure to energy and financials. The team also share with us what it sees as the future for fixed income investing as rates and inflation begin to rise.
How the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond team's unconstrained approach assists in finding value on certain fringes of the market
Insight into the Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond strategy
Global robotics market set to soar
The global robotics market is expected to grow by 10% yearly until 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. The uptick is projected to be driven by an increase in consumer demand, as well as falling prices and an increase in private investment in robotics....
The goal of generating performance in a varied market environment is embedded in Carmignac Portfolio Unconstrained Global Bond's investment process
Changes in markets have disrupted traditional investment models ever since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago. Geopolitical events in particular have continued to test investors who want to outperform a benchmark.
Why Allianz Global Insights is so well positioned in the face of forthcoming macro challenges
While much concern around European political risks has abated, there is still considerable geopolitical stress across global markets
'Volatility begets volatility': Why Allianz Global Insights fund upped its cash weighting to 8%
Steven Berexa, manager of the Allianz Global Insights fund, reveals how key investments have helped his fund to succeed in recent months.
The 'scenario analysis' that has been key to Allianz Global Insights outperformance
Steven Berexa, global CIO of equities at Allianz Global Investors and manager of the Allianz Global Insights fund, explains how the group's exclusive analytics research tool, Grassroots(SM) has assisted him in delivering standout returns since launch....