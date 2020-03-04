FNZ

Wrap software as a service

FNZ is a fintech company specialising in providing investment platforms to major financial institutions in the financial services and wealth management sectors.

It provides technology to life insurance companies, banks, asset managers and discretionary wealth managers to deliver wealth management services in the three channels: independent financial advisers; direct customers; and the workplace.

FNZ's end-to-end services include investment front office, tax wrappers and investment back office under a 'software as a service' delivery model. This technology is combined with back-office dealing, settlement and administration services.

FNZ delivers investment platform solutions to financial companies in the UK, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

As of 24 July, it is drawing up plans for a sale of a majority stake in the company worth up to £2bn.