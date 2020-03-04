first state stewart asia
First State to launch China A Shares UCITS fund
Wider access for European investors
Where are the opportunities after a 'difficult year' for Japanese equities?
Last year was challenging for Japanese equities.
Many Asian companies still exhibit 'structural growth'
Last year, we concluded it was probable markets would have a last hurrah and that maybe even Asian equities would catch a bid.
Fund managers beef up exposure to China A-shares as domestic market becomes increasingly accessible
MSCI to include 222 China A-shares in benchmark indices
Automation and robotics: The next industrial revolution
Usage reaching a tipping point
First State Stewart Asia to stop charging for research
Will be paid by firm directly