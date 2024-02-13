FE Alpha Manager

FE fundinfo awards Alpha rating to 18 managers

Industry

FE fundinfo awards Alpha rating to 18 managers

Ten renewed ratings

clock 13 February 2024 • 2 min read

Funds

Terry Smith, Anthony Srom and Richard Watts enter FE fundinfo's Hall of Fame

Rated as ‘Alpha Managers’ consistently for at least seven years

clock 23 April 2021 • 2 min read

Investment

Revealed: Odey and Schroders' income duo lose FE Alpha Manager status in latest rebalance

Small-cap managers top charts for second year in a row

clock 12 February 2018 • 3 min read
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