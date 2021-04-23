FE Alpha Manager

Terry Smith, Anthony Srom and Richard Watts enter FE fundinfo's Hall of Fame

Funds

Terry Smith, Anthony Srom and Richard Watts enter FE fundinfo's Hall of Fame

Rated as ‘Alpha Managers’ consistently for at least seven years

clock 23 April 2021 • 1 min read
Revealed: Odey and Schroders' income duo lose FE Alpha Manager status in latest rebalance

Investment

Revealed: Odey and Schroders' income duo lose FE Alpha Manager status in latest rebalance

Small-cap managers top charts for second year in a row

clock 12 February 2018 •
Trustpilot