FSCS 'expects' adviser interim levy after Catalyst/ARM failure
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has said it is likely it will be forced to raise a supplementary levy on investment advisers before the end of the current levy year, to make up for losses incurred by the failings of ARM bonds and their...
What is needed to get structured products accepted as mainstream?
Gary Dale, head of intermediary sales at Investec Structured Products, addresses the misconceptions blighting the investment plans.
Bolton trust may not be suitable for retail investors - Winterflood
The gearing and mid/small cap bias of Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations trust have raised questions over its suitability for retail investors, Winterflood Securities has said.
What should you expect from an investment trust board?
Boards of trusts should manage premiums as closely as they manage discounts, says Grant Challis, partner at Frostrow Capital LLP.