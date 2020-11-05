Tom Ellis: MPs give us hope for FSCS levy progress but the FCA whisks it away

The simple fact the Treasury Select Committee thought rising FSCS levy costs for advisers were important enough to raise the issue with the FCA chief is an encouraging sign, writes Professional Adviser editor Tom Ellis, but the regulator is keen to smother any hope with a damp cloth.

The FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi's (virtual) visit to Parliament on Wednesday was labelled as an "accountability" hearing.

In essence, then, the MPs of the Treasury Select Committee were simply putting him through his paces on the latest themes and topics the FCA may be struggling with.

With that in mind it was a pleasant surprise to hear the question come through on financial advisers and soaring Financial Services Compensation Scheme costs.

Indeed, it will have been welcome news for those firms who received increases upwards of 50% in regulatory bills through the mail towards the end of the summer.

The exact way the committee chair Mel Stride MP put it suggests the noises advisers are making, and the lobbying that is taking place, is having an effect.

She first noted the committee had received a huge amount of correspondence - and this next bit is the most encouraging - from both IFAs and MPs that the lifeboat scheme's levy is too high.

She then added: "There is a concern that the levy will rise through time due to the fact that the economic pressures may put a number of advisers out of business.

"And a lot of them feeling that the good operators - those that do it by the book - are actually picking up the tab for those that are doing the wrong thing.

When it comes to financial advice, is it not the case that these fees are just too high?"

If you were going to focus on any part of the FSCS conversation between the FCA chief and MPs this would be the bit to give you some hope.

For MPs to bring up the question of rising costs for IFAs at all should be considered a small victory - it's not something that happens often, with MPs typically focusing on other issues during these sessions.

This shows, at least, that the efforts by advisers and various trade and professional bodies to bring wider attention to this important problem is working.

As Mel Stride said: both MPs and advisers brought the Treasury Select Committees attention to it, which is no small feat.

Indeed, PIMFA were in parliament in September raising issues surrounding the ever-rising FSCS levy. Representatives for the trade body also suggested the burden of pension scams on the lifeboat scheme could result in good advisers leaving the market.

Where our hopes and spirits are inevitably dampened, however, is in Rathi's response: "I do not think it would be realistic for me to come here and give a commitment that the levy will diminish in the next 12 to 18 months."